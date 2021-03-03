'Absolutely false' - ET Mensah shoots down myths surrounding coronavirus vaccines

E. T. Mensah, the Greater Accra regional representative on the Council of State in Ghana, has rubbished talks by naysayers concerning the coronavirus vaccines in the country.

He said that none of the theories being propagated around, by persons averse to taking the vaccines are true and should completely be ignored.



Speaking with the media after he took his jab of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), the veteran politician said that as long as the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has led the way, it should clear all doubts in the minds of people.



“Perfect. It went smoothly, we went through all the processes, you won’t even feel it. And all the theories about you’ll feel dizzy and all that, absolutely false. I think that we listened to the president, he spoke about the efficacy of it and that everybody should take it. Nobody should believe all the conspiracy theories all over the place," he said.

Ghana became the first country in the world to receive the first 600,000 doses of the vaccines from the COVAX facility on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



As part of leadership and as a way of demystifying the myths surrounding the vaccines, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife, the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, all took the vaccines on live TV, being the first in the country to do so.



