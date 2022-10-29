0
Absorb treatment of breast cancer - Deputy Minister designate appeals to NHIA

Mp (5).png Francisca Oteng Mensah

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, Francisca Oteng Mensah has pledged her total commitment to combat breast cancer cases in the country.

"One of my priorities, when approved by the vetting committee, will be working towards absorbing the treatment of breast cancer on the National Health Insurance Scheme". She said.

The Member of Parliament for Kwabre East Constituency believes breast cancer prevalence will reduce drastically should the government take up if not all part of the cost of breast cancer treatment for women.

Hon Oteng Mensah said this during a free health screening for residents of Ahwiaa and surrounding communities in her constituency on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Hundreds of women who turned up for the event were taken through checks to detect possible hidden diseases including breast cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes among others.

The legislator said she would continue to conduct sensitization and screening exercises to raise awareness and provide counseling to the public, particularly women.

She encouraged women to seek medical attention on a regular basis to detect cancer for early treatment.

“A healthy body depicts a healthy mind, which translates to high productivity in working spaces” and so I am calling on all stakeholders to join the fight against breast cancer”. She added.

Some beneficiaries of the screening commended the MP for her kind gesture.

They explained that health officials took them through a series of tests and education which will help their well-being

Source: otecfmghana.com
