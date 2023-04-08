Abu Jinapor cannot match me on development achievements in Damongo - Adam Mutawakilu

Damongo constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo constituency and an aspirant for the 2023 NDC parliamentary primaries, Adam Mutawakilu has touted his achievements chalked in the Damongo constituency in his time as MP.

He said the current MP for Damongo constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor has little to show in terms of performance as an MP.



The former MP and Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament was speaking on Bole based Nkilgi Fm’s morning show on April 6, 2023.



Mr Mutawakilu added that just as former President John Dramani Mahama, admonished NDC delegates to choose experience over experiment during his campaign launch for the upcoming presidential primaries of NDC, he Mutawakilu also urges the NDC in Damongo constituency to go for experience and not someone who has nothing to show.



He said he was unfazed with the number 2 picked up in the balloting and that even if the parliamentary primaries elections will be run in the night or in darkness, his face appears more brighten and colourful to be seen by delegates during voting since his facial look is unique.

Mr Mutawakilu said he was poised to reclaim the Damongo seat for the NDC and called on delegates to vote massively for former President John Dramani Mahama and he Adam Mutawakilu to continue with the unfinished projects the NDC started.



Adam Mutawakilu was a two term MP for the Damongo constituency. He was also a former District Chief Executive (DCE) for the West Gonja.



He is currently going into a contest within his party with a Lawyer, Baba Sadique Zankawah on May 13, 2023, for a slot to represent the NDC in the 2024 parliamentary elections in Ghana.