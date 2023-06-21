Abu Jinapor clashes with Suhuyini over sale of Aboabo Timber Market

Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, and Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, engaged in a heated exchange in parliament on June 20 regarding the sale of the Timber Market in the Tamale Metropolis to a private developer.

During the parliamentary session, Suhuyini questioned the alleged sale of the Tamale Aboabo Timber Market to a private developer and the planned demolition of the market.



In response, the lands minister clarified that the Tamale Aboabo Timber Market, which spans approximately seven acres, is situated on public land along the Tamale-Daboya main road. He explained that the government had earmarked this public land for redevelopment as part of the Urban Redevelopment Scheme. The aim is to utilize underutilized public lands to contribute to the country's socio-economic development while enhancing the appearance of cities.



Suhuyini was absent from the chamber when he posed his question. However, upon learning of the Minister's statement, he held a press conference to criticize the government's apparent U-turn on the sale of the land. Suhuyini expressed concerns about the insensitivity of the government's actions and its failure to compensate affected individuals.



Suhuyini stated, "A very serious and significant question arises, particularly for many people in the northern region, regarding the land that has been unjustly taken and sold. Despite previous denials, the Northern Regional Lands Commission held a press conference last year. Can the people of Tamale trust that this land has not been sold to a private developer? It is shocking to learn about the answer provided."



He further accused the government of neglecting to compensate affected residents.

However, Minister Abu Jinapor, who came across Suhuyini's press conference, took the opportunity to address the issue and refute the claims made by the Tamale North MP.



According to Abu Jinapor, the government followed due process in leasing the land to the private developer as part of the ongoing redevelopment plan initiated during the Rawlings administration. He also assured that compensation would be paid to affected people.



Abu Jinapor criticized Suhuyini for his absence from the chamber, describing it as embarrassing and disappointing.



He stated, "He was not present in Parliament to ask the question. The question was asked on his behalf. Additionally, he was not in the house to ask supplementary questions. He arrived late and attempted to ask a supplementary question, but the Speaker rightfully overruled him, citing his failure to ask the initial question. As per parliamentary practice, the question sponsor must be present in the chamber to ask the question and any supplementary questions. I find this behaviour quite disappointing and embarrassing."



In response to Abu Jinapor's remarks, Suhuyini held another press conference, explaining that he was engaged in a committee meeting at the time the question was scheduled. He expressed his commitment as a responsible Member of Parliament.

“As of 9 a.m., the Environment Committee was in a meeting with the Environmental Protection Agency. It is listed; you can check the meeting and at about 10 am the Speaker of Parliament was not in and at the Committee rooms, we all know that there is no TV to monitor to know if the Speaker has come in.



“So at that meeting, I got engaged with the EPA, and I lost track of time. That is how come I wasn’t on the call. But I am a responsible Member of Parliament and I was doing my duty as the people’s representative as early as 9 am I was here participating in the Environment Committee meeting,” Suhuyini stated.



