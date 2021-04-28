Abu Jinapor declares forest reserves and water bodies red zones

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on the University of Mines and Technology and Ghanaians to help protect the forest reserves and water bodies of the country.

Speaking at a meeting with the University’s Chancellor, Professor Opoku Amankwa, when he visited the Western Region on a two-day tour, the Minister directed that the forest reserves and river bodies be classified as red zones, thus, restricted areas.



According to him, the restriction will help protect the resources of the country.



He said: “The ministry of lands and natural resources came up with instructions which says that the forestry commission should no longer issue forest entry permit for purposes of mining in any forest reserve in our country. That is the attempt to protect forest reserves of our nation.

“We’ve also said prospecting and recognaissance of all the forest reserves should cease. So the forest reserve essentially as we speak now is to be preserved and this instruction is to ensure that the forest reserves are convered.”



Specifically on water bodies, he said sites located within 100 meters from banks of rivers, should not be permitted for mining at all.



“I think really that if we take this approach of designating the forest reserves and river bodies of our country as no go areas, it will go a long way to ensure that we sanitize the small scale mining industry,” he explained the rational behind.