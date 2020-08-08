Regional News

Abu Jinapor donates Ambulance to Busunu Community

The Ambulance donated by Jinapor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor has donated an ambulance to the Busunu Community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region on 7th August, 2020.

Mr Jinapor who is also a Deputy Chief of Staff in a speech during the presentation to the Chiefs and people of Busunu said he is very happy that the dream of the community to acquire an ambulance has finally come to pass.



He said the days when residents in and around Busunu had to rely on the Ambulances from Damongo anytime there is an emergency will now be a thing of the past.



He added that the Ambulance is for the community and it’s environs and must be available at all times to serve the people irrespective of their political affiliation.



The NPP Parliamentary candidate again said he will make sure the sheanut factory for the people of Busunu is established in the coming days since that will be an avenue for job creation in the area adding that the main aim of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration is to ensure jobs are readily available especially for the youth of Ghana which Busunu must equally have its share.



Mr Jinapor appealed to the people of Busunu to elect him as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency since he is development oriented and has the track record of employing the youth into the public sector.

The Paramount Chief of Busunu traditional area, Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu (II) in an address on behalf of the people of Busunu thanked Mr Abu Jinapor for the kind gesture and promised to pray for his prosperity and success in the incoming general election.



“Words cannot describe how I feel now. Our God’s and the power of the Sonyon shrine will lead and empower you in what you are striving for”; he said.



The Busunuwura also appealed to Mr Abu Jinapor help Busunu get a Senior High School (SHS) since many of the students in the community travels all the way to Damongo and areas to access secondary education which Lawyer Jinapor said he is working around the clock to make sure the community gets one since that will ease the burden on the existing ones in the Savannah Region.



The documents and keys to the vehicle were later handed to the Busunuwura amidst applause from the residents of the community.

