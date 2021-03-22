Abu Jinapor extends his ‘thank you tour’ to all 12 clans of Busunu in Damongo constituency

Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP, Damongo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo constituency; Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has on Saturday 20th March, 2021 paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Busunu Traditional Area Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu (II) all twelve (12) Clans of Busunu in the Savannah Region.

The visit after the Damongo MP was vetted and confirmed as the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources was to enable the MP to express his gratitude to the Chief and his Elders, clan Heads and the Youth for the massive support extended to him to emerge as the MP for the area during the 2020 Parliamentary elections. It was also to enable the MP to seek the people’s blessings in his quest to bring development to the Community.



Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu (II) and his elders were visibly joyous and elated by the visit as they poured out unmeasured blessings on Hon Jinapor and assured him of their unflinching support at any time.



A visit to Tandawurape; one of the biggest clans of the Community saw Mr. Kwame Seidu extremely pouring praises on the MP. “We’ve had MPs but none like you. Like a hen and its chicks, we shall guard you. On behalf of Tandawura and others, we are ever ready to help you in pushing for the development of Busunu. Knock at our doors and we shall open for you; “Mr. Kwame Seidu said.

The MP reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises “I shall provide tractors this farming season to help curb the prevailing ploughing problem. And for my unemployed siblings, plans are underway to help reduce that menace”; He assured.



Meanwhile, the Damongo MP is extending an invitation to all women groups of the Busunu community to his ‘End of Election thank you Celebration’ on Sunday.