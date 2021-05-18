Abu Jinapor has not granted mining license to any company – Lands Ministry debunks reports

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has dismissed allegations leveled against Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor regarding the issuance of mining of leases and licenses.

A statement from the Public Relations Unit of the ministry rejected claims from certain quarters that the sector minister has granted authorization to some persons or companies including, Xtra Gold Mining Company owned by Kate Gyamfuah, the National Women's Organizer of the NPP



The statement stressed that the Samuel Abu Jinapor remained genuinely committed to ending the galamsey menace and urged Ghanaians to treat the reports with the contempt it deserves.



“For the records, the Ministry wishes to state categorically that since the assumption of office by the Hon. Minister, he has not granted and/or extended any Mineral Right.



“The general public should disregard such publication and continue to have confidence in the Ministry to discharge its mandate with integrity and in utmost transparency,” parts of the statement read.

After encountering some challenges in its first term, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has renewed its fight against the illegal small scale mining menace with the minister promising to save Ghana’s natural resources.



At a stakeholder conference held in Kumasi last week, he reiterated the unwavering commitment of government to protecting Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies.



“This is about the preservation of our environment and ecosystem, it is about generations yet unborn. It is about the survival of our country, it is without a shred of equivocation about Ghana. The resolve of president Akufo-Addo is total and unflinching and we cannot afford to waver at any stage of the ongoing crusade.



“On behalf of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and myself, I reiterate our unwavering commitment to get on with this national crusade. Without fear or favour; blind to partisan colouration, blind to status in society and with an absolute dedication. Together with God on our side, we must and we will preserve our environment."