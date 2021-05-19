Abu Jinapor must be sacked – Small-scale miners scribe

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Secretary to the Small Scale Miners Association Michael Kwadwo Preprah has called for the dismissal of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Speaking to Henry Eliud Nyakey on Asem Yi Dzi Ka, a political programme on Connect FM in Takoradi, the Secretary said the government has failed totally in the fight against illegal mining.



Burning excavators in non-Red Zones, in rivers and reserved forests, means the minister has failed, he said, adding that there is no way a government can win the fight against galamey using the military.



“Past governments from the era of President [John] Kufuor through to President [John] Mahama used the military in the fight against galamsey and they failed,” Michael Kwadwo Preprah said.

He is surprised the current minister is using the same approach and “he has failed and needs to be sacked”.



Counting the number of mining equipment destroyed so far, the Secretary said about 40 excavators have been destroyed and one operator has been shot dead.



He hinted of a mega demonstration across the country against government soon.