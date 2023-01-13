Abu Jinapor replaces Ofori-Atta as caretaker minister for Trade and Industry Ministry

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, as the caretaker minister for the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Abu Jinapor will be replacing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who was given the stewardship of the trades ministry a few days ago after the resignation of Alan Kyerematen.



A statement which was issued by the Director of Communication at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, indicated that the appointment of Abu Jinapor as caretaker trade minister will take effect from Monday, January 16, 2023.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has tasked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP, to assume responsibility for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, with effect from Monday, 16 January 2023, pending the appointment of a substantive replacement for the outgoing Minister, Mr. Alan Kyerematen,” parts of the statement, which was issued on Friday, read.



President Akufo-Addo, on January 6, 2023, directed Ofori-Atta to serve as the caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry.



The appointment was made after the president accepted the resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen after reports emerged, he tendered his resignation on Thursday 5, 2023.



Although there are no clear reasons for Alan Kyerematen's resignation, it is believed that he did so on the basis of contesting in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

President Akufo-Addo was heavily criticized for appointing Ofori-Atta as caretaker minister for Ministry of Trade and Industry because many Ghanaians including members of the ruling New Patriotic Party have been calling for the removal of Ofori-Atta as finance minister.



IB/DO