Abu Jinapor using personal furniture in his office – Kennedy Agyapong discloses

Minister Abu Jinapor during his parliamentary vetting

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has opted to use his personal furniture at his office in the ministry.

This was disclosed by fellow Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, who was speaking on ‘The Seat’ show on Net2 TV on Monday evening.



“Go to Abu Jinapor’s office, go to NAPO’s office and go to Nitiwul’s office and see for yourself. When you go there, you see these three really mean business.



“Abu Jinapor has changed his office, his own chairs at home is what he has used to set up his office. NAPO used personal funds to renovate the place (ministry) but there are some workers criticizing his efforts, alleging that he could be using state funds.”



“We got a problem in this country and we need to talk about it, I will continue to talk about it until we change,” the Assin Central MP bemoaned when he spoke about a huge refuse dump at the premises of the Energy Ministry where NAPO is sector minister.

Minister Jinapor who is also MP for Damongo has been in the news for his dogged resolve to ensure the illegal small-scale mining known as 'galamsey' is rooted out of the country.



Only last week, he led a National Consultative Dialogue on galamsey where stakeholders advanced measures government could use to curb the menace which was a big issue in the first term of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presidency.



The president on his part called for a concerted, coordinated and non-partisan approach to combat the scourge which is threatening water bodies especially and farmlands in the countryside.