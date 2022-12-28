Abu Jinapor walks with Security Services at Damongo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor on boxing day Monday, 26th December 2022 engaged the security services in the West Gonja Municipality in a health walk on the principal streets of the Damongo township.

The health walk started from the 155 Armoured regiment Military barracks through to some principal streets of Damongo and ended at the Damongo Astroturf.



Speaking after at the 4-hour health walk program, Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor said the fitness walk embarked on has brought to him new energy, enthusiasm, and a clean bill of health adding that he will make sure this is done all the time in the constituency.



He used the opportunity to preach for unity amongst the various security agencies and encouraged them to continue to work towards maintaining the peace enjoyed in the region adding that he has seen a great sense of solidarity, comradeship, and unity among the various members of the respective security services in the savannah region and thus encouraging them to strengthen it.

The Damongo Constituency MP said;



”On behalf of the President of the Republic, his government, and the entire citizenry of the savannah region, Hon. Abu Jinapor commended the commanders of the various security services and their gallant members for their continuous efforts to maintaining the peace and security of the people of the region”.



Meanwhile, Hon Abu Jinapor has said he is set to build an ultra-modern gym center in Damongo for the security to enhance their training activities on a regular basis after a request was made to him by some of the officers.