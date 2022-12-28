1
Menu
News

Abu Jinapor walks with security services at Damongo

Abu Jinapor Matata Abu Jinapor walks with Security Services at Damongo

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor on boxing day Monday, 26th December 2022 engaged the security services in the West Gonja Municipality in a health walk on the principal streets of the Damongo township.

The health walk started from the 155 Armoured regiment Military barracks through to some principal streets of Damongo and ended at the Damongo Astroturf.

Speaking after at the 4-hour health walk program, Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor said the fitness walk embarked on has brought to him new energy, enthusiasm, and a clean bill of health adding that he will make sure this is done all the time in the constituency.

He used the opportunity to preach for unity amongst the various security agencies and encouraged them to continue to work towards maintaining the peace enjoyed in the region adding that he has seen a great sense of solidarity, comradeship, and unity among the various members of the respective security services in the savannah region and thus encouraging them to strengthen it.

The Damongo Constituency MP said;

”On behalf of the President of the Republic, his government, and the entire citizenry of the savannah region, Hon. Abu Jinapor commended the commanders of the various security services and their gallant members for their continuous efforts to maintaining the peace and security of the people of the region”.

Meanwhile, Hon Abu Jinapor has said he is set to build an ultra-modern gym center in Damongo for the security to enhance their training activities on a regular basis after a request was made to him by some of the officers.

Source: nkilgifmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992