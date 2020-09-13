Regional News

Abuakwa North MP donates mathematical sets to BECE candidates

Gifty Twum-Ampofo, MP, Abuakwa North

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Constituency, Ms Gifty Twum-Ampofo has donated 1,724 pieces of mathematical sets to pupils sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in her constituency and their teachers.

Presenting the instruments to the candidates in their various schools, the MP encouraged the pupils to take their studies seriously so they could pass the examination.



She said the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government through the Free Senior High School programme had given all the Junior High School pupils a level ground to progress into the next stage of their education.



Ms Twum-Ampofo explained that the government through the Ghana Education Service (GES) had modified the computerized school selection and placement system to allow candidates to select their preferred SHS even after they are done with the examinations.

She explained that the modification allowed candidates to choose their schools according to their performances in the subject areas.



The MP advised the pupils to liaise with their parents and teachers to make the best choices during their school selection process.



Some of the candidates who spoke to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture.

