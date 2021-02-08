Abuakwa North NCCE, police sensitize public on coronavirus protocols

The National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE) and Ghana police
service of the Abuakwa North Municipality has today February 3, 2021
embarked on sensitisation exercise on the Novel COVID-19 pandemic.
The group led by Miss Gracelyn Kafui Dogbe, Civic Officer and ASP Fred
Kpetigo, District Police Crime Officer, observed that the adherence of
face mask-wearing and other safety protocols were encouraging. Only a
few were without the mask of which they were made to procure and wear.
Some of the places visited were New Tafo Akim main lorry station, Tontro
lorry station, New Tafo Akim market and central business centre of New
Tafo Akim.
Speaking to Nana Kwasi Asare, ASP Fred Kpetigo said, the exercise will
continue periodically to ensure full compliance of the COVID 19
protocols in the municipality and Ghana in general especially on market
days.
He further admonished all to abide by the COVID 19 protocols to help
curb the virus.
Miss Gracelyn Kafui Dogbe on her part mentioned that, most of the people
only put on the mask when they see police approaching, a situation she
describes as unfortunate.
She also encouraged all sundry to adhere to the safety protocols amid
the COVID 19 pandemic to help curb the spread.
Abuakwa North Municipality has since January 2021 recorded seven COVID
19 positive cases with one recovery and no deaths, leaving six active
cases as confirmed by the AG. Municipal Health Director, Mrs Rebecca
Dede Bantey.