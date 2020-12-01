Abuakwa North NDC PC accused of power theft

Reverend Charles Darko Yeboah, NDC parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa North constituency

Reverend Charles Darko Yeboah, National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa North constituency in the Eastern Region, has been accused of stealing ECG power.

According to the Regional Loss Control Team of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the region, the parliamentary candidate who is also a pastor and a Proprietor connected his business centre illegally to ECG’s power supply.



In a Daily Guide report, “he was caught when the Regional Loss Control Team of the ECG from Koforidua on a routine exercise stormed the School and the cold store and upon checking gathered that he has tampered with the meters.”



The report further disclosed that after the assessment at his Private School (Darko Yeboah), the Regional Loss Control Team gathered that, for the past one year, he has duped the state to the tune of GH¢18, 477.000 and another GH¢3,000 for his cold store business after calculations were done by ECG Loss Control.

Again, it was recorded that although the PC was invited by the ECG office to present the accumulated bills, he denied any illegal connection but agreed to pay the bills.



In his defence, Reverend Charles Darko Yeboah adds that he did not tamper with the meter contrary to ECG team claims of thievery but rather blamed the situation on “faulty meter”.



He thus accused the ECG of sabotaging him for to the advantage of his opponent while threatening to take them (ECG Loss Control) to court for imposing such huge bills on him.