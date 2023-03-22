1
Abuakwa South NDC parliamentary hopeful attacked by armed men on his way to file nomination form

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A parliamentary candidate hopeful in the Abuakwa South constituency, Solomon Nana Frimpong, has been attacked by three unknown persons on his way to the NDC party office to file his nomination form.

The unknown armed men are reported to have inflicted machete wounds on his left arm and ribs and later made away with the sum of 20,000 cedis from his car while on a motorbike on the road between Apedwa and Amanfrom.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, Solomon Nana Frimpong was rushed to the Kibi Government hospital after the incident.

The Abuakwa South Constituency secretary, Ofori Aikins, who spoke following the incident, called for justice to be served.

“Around 6 pm yesterday, we had a call that the parliamentary candidate hopeful had been attacked by hoodlums on his way to the constituency office to file his nomination. We proceeded to the Kyebi government hospital where he had been admitted. He was severely injured. The three hoodlums are also reported to have taken away a sum of 20,000 cedis.

”We cannot watch this go unpunished, Justice must be served and served quickly. We want the police to expedite investigations into the matter,”citinewsroom quoted, Ofori Aikins.

Executives of the National Democratic Party (NDC) in the Abuakwa South constituency urged the Eastern Regional Police Command to investigate and arrest persons who attacked and robbed a Parliamentary aspirant yesterday.

