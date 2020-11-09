Abuga Pele loses mother

Mr Abuga Pele, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Chiana/Paga constituency has lost his mother.

Abamere Pele died at the Kintampo hospital on November 1, 2020, after a short illness.



She was 95 and left behind six children including Abuga Pele who is currently serving a six-year prison term.



Mr Apewe Pele, a younger brother of Abuga told the GNA in an interview that Abuga had been devastated when he received the news of their mother's demise.



"Even though our mother is old, she was still strong until Abuga Pele went to jail. She was living with Abuga in Accra but the unfortunate calamity that befell Abuga compelled us to move her from Accra to Kintampo for one of our sisters to take care of her," Mr Apewe Pele said.

He said Mr Abuga Pele who never set eyes on the mother since 2018 broke down in tears at the Nsawam Medium Security prisons when they went to inform him about the demise of their mother.



He said the family is planning to transport the body to Paga before deciding on when to bury saying, "Abuga is particularly worried that he currently has no hope of bidding a final farewell to his mother".



Mr Abuga Pele, also a former National Coordinator of the defunct Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) was sentenced to six years for his involvement in a GH¢4.1 million GYEEDA scandal.