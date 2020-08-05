General News

Abuga Pele stopped me from becoming homosexual at Nsawam Prisons - Ex-convict reveals

Abuga Pele was the former National Coordinator of GYEEDA

An ex-convict, Michael Ofosu Asare, who was jailed twelve years for manslaughter has paid a lustrous gratitude to the former GYEEDA boss, Abuga Pele who is serving six years jail term for the devoted role he played to transform him during his days at the Nsawam medium Security Prisons.

According to Michael Ofosu Asare, he felt a strong addiction to homosexuality at the prisons due to financial influences from the other inmates but the timely intervention from the former GYEEDA boss ensured he was transformed after some months into the immoral act.



Speaking on “Asem Beba Dabi” afternoon Social programme on OTECFM on Tuesday August 3, 2020 in Kumasi , Michael Ofosu Asare told host Krobea Nana Yaw Asante that the Legislature wholeheartedly dedicated himself to foot all his daily expenses which eventually deterred him from further giving himself up to his sexual partners for cash.



He disclosed that the former legislature for Chiana-Paga constituency has equally paid fines for inmates who were jailed for their inability to pay them adding that youths in the prison are extremely inspired by his mentorship character.

Michael Ofosu Asare eulogized, "Hon. Abuga Pele is indeed changing lives in the prisons. He personally ensured that I stopped the act of homosexuality. I fell for the advances of the homosexuals since I had issues with proper feeding. I am grateful to him because I was developing serious protruding stomach and other infections associated with the act and I would have died by now. He fed, clothed and made sure I was never in need of anything. He is like an evangelist and a through man of God. Through him a lot of the people have been released from the Prisons.”



The ex-convict who was released from the Nsawam medium prisons on Saturday 1st August 2020 disclosed that the Prison Officers are fully aware of the bad practices at the camp to the extent that some Officers engineered sales of SIM cards, Mobile phones and Marijuana at exorbitant prices.



Abuga Pele who was the former National Coordinator of the defunct Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), and a businessman, Philip Akpeena Assibit, were sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison on 23rd February 2018 for their involvement in the GH¢4.1 million GYEEDA scandal.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.