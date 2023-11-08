Abuontam gets new chief few weeks after Otumfuo destooled old one

The swearing in of Nana Akomea Sakyi Tutu Ampam as the new Chief of Abuontam

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

A new Chief for Abuontam, a suburb of the Asanteman traditional council, has been sworn in at the Manhyia palace.



The colourful ceremony which took place during the sitting of Otumfour on Monday, November 6, 2023, saw the new chief, Nana Akomea Sakyi Tutu Ampam, joined by his sub-chiefs and the subjects to pledge an oath of allegiance to the Asanteman stool.



Nana Akomea Sakyi Tutu Ampam is set to replace Nana Kwaku Duah II who was recently destooled by Otumfuo Osei Tutu over illegal sales of land and disregard for his elders, among other misconducts.



His destoolment took place during a sitting on August 21, 2023.



Speaking to him during the swearing-in process, Otumfour Osei Tutu II entreated the new chief to ascend the throne with truth and hard work that seeks the welfare of his subjects and the Asanteman community in general.

He also counselled him to respect the stool and do things in consultation with his sub-chiefs without disregarding them.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Nana Akomea Sakyi Tutu Ampam II showed gratitude to the Asante Overlord, adding that he was going to abide by all rules and exhortations given to him to bring dignity to the stool.



The chief, who is bent on ensuring unity and development within the community, said he was going to work hard to ensure they are brought into reality.



"As Otumfuo said, the old chief did not ensure unity and development, and that is what I'm tasked to do now. I'm going to make sure things are done right to bring glory to the stool and the entire Asanteman", he said.