Aburi Girls withdraws from NSMQ2020, replaced with St. Rose’s SHS

Aburi Girls Senior High School (ABUGISS) will not be partaking in this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz as they have pulled out from the competition.

According to the organizers of the Quiz, ABUGISS announced their withdrawal from the competition just a few hours to its launch on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



In view of this development, St. Rose’s Senior High School, which was the highest performing girls’ runner-up from the Eastern Regional Qualifiers, will be taking their place.



Aburi Girls SHS were quite unimpressive at the 2019 edition of the Quiz as they fell at the sword of Kpando Senior High School.



Starting the competition at the one-eighth stage, as they reached the Quarter-final in the 2018 edition, the ladies from the Eastern Region were hoping to avoid the stress of qualifying for the national competition through the regional stages.

The ladies trailed behind Kpando SHS and Kumasi High School in their one-eighth stage contest.





Check out the updated pots for the #NSMQPrelims in the Eastern Region.#NSMQLaunch #Primetime pic.twitter.com/cQjwNxxo1K — NSMQ Ghana (@NSMQGhana) September 1, 2020

