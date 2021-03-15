Abuse against women is a pandemic that needs urgent attention - Gifty Anti

Gifty Anti, broadcast journalist

Ace and multiple award-winning broadcast journalist Oheneyere Gifty Anti has vehemently condemned levels of brutality meted out to women in marriage and in other forms of relationships.

She is incensed at the preponderance of abuse in marriage against women to the point that some spouses suffer deformity or death.



Her comments come after a businessman in East Legon and an officer of the Youth Empowerment Agency (YEA) in Akatsi are alleged to have beaten their spouses to death.



The Women’s rights advocate speaking in a phone interview on Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Friday 12, March, firmly described the menace as an emergency and a national pandemic that needs government attention.



She expressed fret over the fact that a country like Ghana would tolerate such uncouth behaviour to suppress women in society.



“My thought on abuse against women in marriage is one too many; I mean one too many and to what extent that women would be subjected to assault and abuse”.



To what extent society would regard abuse against women as a challenge and so there is the need to find a solution to stop the menace she quizzed.

However, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GDA Media has urged the new sworn in the minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo to take appropriate steps to address the situation.



She wants the ministry to engage the civil society groups to analyze the situation and take pragmatic measures to rein in all forms of abuse against women in the country.



Meanwhile, the renowned motivational speaker has called on women not to make marriage their ultimate goal but to have the self-reliance spirit in achieving their goals in life.



This she has said would position women well in society and deny men (Husbands) the opportunity to abuse them in marriage.



She has thus appealed to managers of media houses to design programmes on their various platforms to help heighten public education on abuse against women in society.