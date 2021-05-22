Abuse of Kudah was bad but the media must apologize when they err - Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive of Atta-Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho, has asked the media to accept when they err and not defend wrongdoing.

Commenting on the attack on Caleb Kudah by National Security operatives, he said it is not proper for anyone to be subjected to any form of abuse.



However, the media should also take responsibility for wrongdoing.



He commended the committee that probed the matter for removing, the National Security head and three other Police officers for their involvement in the assault.



To him, every journalist engaging in an undercover should understand the threats and know they could either succeed and become heroes or be caught and suffer the dangers associated with the work.



He explained that we should not also allow some unprofessional persons to use the journalism practice to create tyranny in Ghana.



He said some persons are using fake news to defamer and denigrate people, all in the name of clicks.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho added we need the National Security to ensure sanity but they must work in a professional manner without abusing the rights of citizens.



The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has concluded that the actions of his men by storming Citi Fm/ Citi TV Caleb Kudah, breached the ministry’s operating procedures.



Mr. Kan-Dapaah in the statement said: “The Committee [that investigated the case] established that the conduct of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) and some police officers at the Ministry on the said day was inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures.”



“The secondment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) at the Ministry has been reversed. The officer is to report to the Chief of Defence for further investigations and appropriate action” he added in the statement.



The statement concluded that Mr. Kudah’s entry into the National Security Ministry was unlawful, though it did not state which law was breached.



Reacting, Mr.Anyidoho stressed, the media should accept their mistakes and be guided by their ethics.