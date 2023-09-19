Abusuapanin of murdered Adum girl crusades for demonstration against recent killings of women

Abusuapanin Nana Addo Barimah

Abusuapanin Nana Addo Barimah, a family head for the late Victoria Dapaah aka Maadwoa who was murdered at Adum- Kumasi by her police boyfriend, has expressed concerns over the rate ate which women are being murdered in recent times.



According to him, the spate of the recent attacks on women should be a source of worry to all Ghanaians especially the stakeholders.



Speaking to this reporter after a sitting on his late niece's case at the Kumasi High Court, Nana Addo said, the frequent attacks on women makes in recent times him lose appetite for food and water.



He is therefore appealing to all Ghanaians; rich and poor, males, females etc to join his campaign train so that they demonstrate massively to register a displeasure over the recent occurrences.

According to him, it was high time parliamentarians and all other stakeholders took the matter a very serious one, and get stiffer punishments for people who take the laws into their own hands to kill others.



"Just after the murder of my niece, there has been several of such incidents, over 20 of them. Just recently, a boy of just about 22 years murdered his madam. This has really affected my appetite for food and water in the past four days. It keeps reminding me of my late niece's death". He said.



Volunteer himself to fighting the course, the family head invited everyone to his residents at Adum so that they can all do the demonstration together. "We will march straight to parliament to petition them over these frequent killings so that they can enact a stiffer law against these acts". He said.