Academic City commits to ensure safe, secured and healthy campus

Academic City University College

Source: Academic City College

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City University College has given firm assurance of the university’s commitment to providing a safe, secure and healthy environment as it welcomes majority of students and staff back to campus for the start of a new academic year.

According to the President, the university has put in place a range of measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. They include providing face masks to all staff and students, installing hand sanitiser points and introducing signposting to facilitate the observance of social distancing.



“The health and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority. We want to provide a great experience for all our students- and that means, first and foremost, being safe, healthy and, above all, it means looking out for one another”, he emphasized.



Speaking on teaching and learning for the new academic year, Prof. McBagonluri indicated that the experience of COVID-19 has helped the university reconsider its teaching and learning approach in a safe manner.



“As a forward thinking university, Academic City will adopt a new blend of online learning and face-to-face teaching to ensure that students get to enjoy the best university experience they yearn for in a safe and secured way”, he noted.

He assured parents of the efforts put in place by the university to ensure campus is as safe as possible from the spread of COVID-19.



Academic City prides itself on educating ‘Future Ready Problem Solvers’ and its strong agility in delivering world-class education manifested in the seamless transition to online education, in the wake of COVID-19 global crisis echoes that.



The university’s fully digitized state-of-the-art campus is situated at Haatso, a suburb of Accra – Ghana. It has a diverse academic community of students, faculty as well as staff from across the world. The ultra-modern campus offers small class sizes in an environment that emphasizes one-on-one attention.



Academic City offers elite undergraduate degree programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration and Communication Arts. The programmes are carefully and strategically designed taking into consideration world class STEM education to develop students to become more practical, hands-on and productive

