Academic City holds matriculation ceremony

Academic City Campus

The Academic City University College, a premium Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) tertiary institution has held its third matriculation ceremony to formally welcome newly admitted freshmen and women into the University.

A statement copied the Ghana News Agency said a total of about 100 students comprising nationals from 15 different African countries enrolled for the 2020/2021 academic year to pursue Academic City’s uniquely designed STEAM based academic disciplines.



Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Fred McBagonluri, President and Provost of Academic City congratulated the newly admitted students for meeting the requirements to be part of the Academic City community and urged them to fully participate in all campus activities to enable them build the necessary credentials to succeed after school.



He assured the students of the University’s commitment to offer them the best campus experience and innovative academic programmes tailored towards preparing and equipping them with the necessary skills and professional training to help them become relevant and competitive in the job market.



“Our innovation and entrepreneurial thinking are deemed core to a student’s foundational learning and development and hence are designed into its programmes to create leaders of thought and initiators of ideas”, he stated.



The statement said since the inception of the University in 2018, it had proven its resolve to change the narrative for higher education in Africa and committed to providing the best education attainable anywhere in the world.

It said the University recently announced the introduction of its two new degree programmes in Robotics and Biomedical Engineering - the first in West Africa to offer a degree in Robotics Engineering.



According to Prof. McBagonluri, the University carefully thought through its decision to introduce the courses, with the aim to develop the capabilities and competencies of the youth in the field of Robotics and Biomedical Engineering to help solve problems locally.



He further explained that the programmes would adopt an integrated approach to learning and incorporated Artificial Intelligence and other Engineering and Computer Science courses.



Speaking on behalf of the matriculants, Mr. Yineteili Tioyem Abii, a Computer Engineering student, expressed the delight in gaining admission into Academic City and assured of the commitment of students to abide by the rules and regulations governing the University.



He said Academic City had the capacity to provide them with the requisite skills in order to contribute meaningfully to the development of the African continent.

Mr Abii admonished his colleagues to work assiduously to achieve excellence in their academic journey.



“I implore all of us present today not to stray from our goal but we should always strive to achieve distinction in our daily lives”, he said.



Representatives from University of Cape of Coast and University of Mines and Technology advised the students to take their studies seriously, be responsible, hardworking and be self-disciplined.