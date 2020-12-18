Accept defeat or go to court – Ayariga, 5 other presidential candidates tell Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Presidential Candidate of the All Peoples Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga and five other presidential candidates who contested in the 2020 presidential elections have asked their fellow aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama to accept defeat or go court to seek redress.

Mr Ayariga also called for investigations to be conducted into the alleged brutalities of voters by the military during the elections.



The five other candidates are David Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Ivor Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and Independent Candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker called for peace.



Mr Walker told the media that “We are calling on John Mahama that although his refusal to accept the result is democratic, we implore him and his followers to take democratic processes.



“Yes, protest is a form of the democratic process but it is indeterminate in the sense that you may not know what may happen during the demonstration.”



David Apasera said during his speech. “We want Ghana to be free and fair. So we are making a call to all political party leaders, all presidential candidates, and all Ghanaians that we should exercise restraint and caution and know that it beholds on every Ghanaian to work for peace and that we need peace in Ghana,”



NDC supporters have been hitting the streets to protest against the results of the election as declared by the chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa after the presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama said he will not accept those results.

In the view of Mr Mahama, the results were manipulated to favour the governing New Patriotic Party.



Addressing the nation on Thursday, December 11, the presidential candidate of the NDC said “The facts and figures on the pink sheets available to us indicate that numerous steps have been taken to manipulate the elections in favour of the incumbent.



“This calls into question the credibility of one of our most important institutional pillars of democracy, the Electoral Commission.



“It is now obvious to many objective minds that the Commission and its chairperson have been used to manipulate results from the various constituencies and in that process seek to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghana people.”



He added “Since the inception of the Fourth Republic, final election results have always been declared within a 72hour period to allow for thorough and diligence collation.



“Surprisingly, this Electoral Commission chairperson announced quite suspiciously for reasons known to her a hurried 24hour deadline which as we all know could not and would not be met.”