Accept posting to underdeveloped areas - Doctors told

Ghana Medical Association 2023 Dinner

The National President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour, has reiterated the call on medical doctors to accept posting to underdeveloped areas in the country.

He said "It's important that we begin to look at other regions that are deprived like Volta and Oti, for us as an association one of the key things we advocate for is that, wherever Ghanaians are is important as doctors we're also there to serve them".



Dr. Serebour told reporters after an annual awards and dinner night of GMA, Volta and Oti chapter held in Ho on Saturday, 4 Febuary 2023.



He added that, "the association is still in talk with government to implement agreement that we have had with government over the years as far as deprived area essentives is concerned".



President of Volta and Oti chapter of the association, Dr. Kwaku Appiagyei Boadu Ayeboafoh said doctors who'll accept posting to districts without doctors in the two regions.



"the division itself is going to pay you an allowance for one year", he said this to motivate them.

He added that, "Let's all not say we want to be in the regional capitals let us move out".



Dr. Hafiz Adam Tahir, The Director of the External Health Cooperation at the Ministry of Health (MoH), Dr. Hafiz Adam Tahir speaking at the event on behalf of the Health Minister said the Ministry is to implement juicy initiatives for practioners who'll accept posting to underdeveloped districts in the country.



According to him, "sixty percent of doctors are in Accra and Kumasi and the rest of the nation are sharing the rest of the forty percent which is not good for us".



He added that, "Now we've accepted that if you accept to go to any deprived district, you will only need to do two years after your housemanship and you'll be qualify to benefit from post-graduate studies including scholarships".



Dr. Hafiz further noted that, District Chief Executives (DCEs) will be asked to prioritise good accommodation for doctors who'll accept to serve in their jurisdictions.

At the event, Dr. Kofi Effah, an obstetrician and gynaecologist based at the Battor Catholic Hospital in North Tongu District was adjourned the overall winner, Healthcare Personality of the Year.



Other fourteen personalities were also given awards in other areas including life time achievement and special commendations to some personalities.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was also given Medical honour of the year.



The awards were mainly sponsored by Tecno. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also sponsored the healthcare personality of the year award.