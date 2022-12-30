0
Accident at Apam claims one life, 13 others injured

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A fatal accident at Apam in the Central region has resulted in the death of a female passenger with thirteen others being severely injured.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, the driver of a Toyota Hiace mini truck that was loaded with passengers travelling to Takoradi from Agona Sweduru attempted to pass the car in front him, but was unsuccessful, leading to the collision.

The Apam District Fire Commander, ACFO II Ankomah Nuamah said that one of the vehicles with registration number AS 471-20 somersaulted several times, resulting in the death of the female passenger

The injured victims are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital at the St. Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam.

