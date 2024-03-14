News

Accident at Nkenkasu on Offinso–Techiman road claims 8 lives

Road Accident Sign File Photo The accident involved a commercial bus travelling from Garu to Accra and a truck

Thu, 14 Mar 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

At least eight people have been confirmed dead in an accident at Nkenkasu on the Offinso to Techiman road in the Ashanti Region.

The crash which occurred Wednesday around 4:00 AM, left 14 passengers seriously injured. They are receiving medical care at the Nkensasu government hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Holy Family Hospital at Techiman.

A local reporter, Ohene Somuah in an interview with Kasapa News said the accident involved a commercial bus travelling from Garu to Accra and a truck transporting frozen chicken.

Police have commenced an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the accident.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
