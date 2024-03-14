Accident at Nkenkasu on Offinso–Techiman road claims 8 lives

Menu ›
Thu, 14 Mar 2024
At least eight people have been confirmed dead in an accident at Nkenkasu on the Offinso to Techiman road in the Ashanti Region.
The crash which occurred Wednesday around 4:00 AM, left 14 passengers seriously injured. They are receiving medical care at the Nkensasu government hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Holy Family Hospital at Techiman.
A local reporter, Ohene Somuah in an interview with Kasapa News said the accident involved a commercial bus travelling from Garu to Accra and a truck transporting frozen chicken.
Police have commenced an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the accident.
