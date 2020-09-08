General News

Accident kills one at Gomoa Mampong, four in critical condition

Accident scene

One person died on the spot while four others sustained life-threatening injuries on Tuesday following an accident on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway at Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region.

Information gathered by Atinka News indicates that the unfortunate incident occurred when a driver’s mate was crossing the road to attend to nature's call but a Toyota saloon car with registration number GS 5524-09 from Kasoa heading towards Winneba, knocked him down , swerved and rammed into another Toyota Corolla , which was heading towards Kasoa from Winneba.

More soon...

