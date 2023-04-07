Accident on Accra-Suhum highway; driver absconds, several injured

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
A horrific road accident has occurred at Budu on the Accra Suhum Highway on Thursday, April 6.
A mini-bus which was said to be carrying about 30 football players of Fox United’s Under-13 and 3rd division team burst a tyre and crashed into the Highway road guard and somersaulted multiple times.
So far, five persons are reported to have sustained serious head injuries.
The Suhum-based Fox United team were on their way to play a friendly game in Nsawam.
The driver of the vehicle who is alleged to be under 18 bolted from the scene after the accident.
Source: gbcghanaonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Overspeeding truck runs over Okada rider at Awutu Kweku Ansah
- Remove your broken down vehicles from roads or face compulsory removal, prosecution - NRSA
- Ministry explains reason for 'diversion' of €350m allocated to Afram Plains bridge, road
- Head on collision between buses kills nine passengers on Accra-Kumasi highway
- 16 injured in accident on Kasoa – Cape Coast highway
- Read all related articles