Accident on Offinso-Techiman Highway kills two

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Two persons are reportedly dead after a speeding vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on the Offinso-Kodie road in the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred Friday dawn when a Yutong bus with registration number AW-621-17 rammed into a DAF cargo truck with registration number AS-1756-X which had broken down along the road at Denase.

The driver’s mate, and a male passenger according to reports died on the spot. The Yutong bus was travelling from Zebila when the accident occurred.

Police from Kodie in the Afigya-Kwabre South district rushed to the scene to control traffic.

The injured victims have been rushed to hospital for medical attention.

