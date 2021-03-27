Accidents in Ghana on the rise – MTTD

Supt Alexander Obeng, Director of Education &Training - Motor Traffic and Transport Dept(MTTD)

The police have called for sanity on the roads to help decrease the carnage as records show that accidents in Ghana have increased over the past three years.

The increase was due to disrespect for traffic regulations, especially by motorcycle riders, Superintendent of Police, Mr Alexander Obeng, the Director of Education and Training of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said speeding, overloading, drunk driving, and use of worn-out tyres were some of the causes of road accidents.



That was aggravated by the fact that some drivers drove without license and not wearing seat belts, while motor riders went without helmets, he said.



Superintendent Obeng said between January and February 2021, of the 2,560 reported accident cases; commercial vehicles amounted to 1,581, private vehicles 1,777, and motorbikes 974.



He said the death toll by motorcycles was 212 out of the total 517 deaths recorded at the 17 police regions in Ghana.



Superintendent Obeng said a total of 4,332 vehicles and motorbikes were involved in the accidents within the period under review, adding that 2,766 persons got injured, of which motorcycle victims were 760.

In all, the Ashanti Region topped the total number of cases with 709, followed by the Eastern Region with 494, Accra; 401, Central; 242, Tema, 237 and Western; 115, he said.



The rest were Savanna; 89, Ahafo; 71, Upper East and Bono East; 63 each, Western North; 58, Northern; 57, Volta and Upper West; 52 each, Bono; 46, Oti; 13 and North East; four.



Supt Obeng said Ashanti recorded 108 deaths compared to 91 and 67 in the Eastern and Greater Accra regions, respectively.



He said the accident-prone areas in the Ashanti Region included the N6 and N8 Roads, Dadieso, Konongo, Ejisu, Suame, Offinso, Pakyi Numbers One and Two, Anwiankwanta, Mampong, and New Edubiase.



Nkawkaw, Nsutem, Akyem Asafo, Suhum, Akuse Junction, Kpong and Ada in the Eastern and Greater Accra regions have been identified as accident-prone areas.



He said areas such as the N1, the Central Business District of Accra, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Nsawam and Amasaman roads had the highest numbers of accidents due to their busy nature and disregard for road regulations by users.

Supt Obeng mentioned abandoned faulty vehicles on the roads, indiscipline by pedestrians, roads without streetlights, unmarked speed ramps, and poor roads as some of the contributory factors to the road carnage.



Nevertheless, he said the police had not relented in their efforts to clamp-down on recalcitrant road users and ensuring they faced the law, and that all must get on board to deal with the problem.



Supt Obeng said so far, 423 offenders of traffic offences had been sent to court and 362 sentenced to a total fine of GH¢205,190.00, with 46 awaiting trial.



He said 32 were under investigations, six had refused to attend court and bench warrants had been issued for their arrest, two persons were serving prison sentences whereas 10 had been discharged.