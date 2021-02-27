Accidents on Accra-Kumasi road caused by non-dualization of highway by corrupt leaders – IMANI’s Kofi Bentil

IMANI Vice President, Kofi Bentil

IMANI Africa Vice President, Kofi Bentil has said that accidents and associated deaths on the Accra-Kumasi highway have to be blamed on corrupt leaders who have over the years refused to dualise the road.

He explained that money stolen and wasted through judgment debts in Ghana each year could have been used for the reconstruction of the road into two lanes.



The Accra-Kumasi road has become a spot for countless road accidents usually involving passenger buses that collide head-on with other vehicles. These accidents often result in the death of many.



The latest has been the death of 16 persons who were onboard a VIP Jeon bus that collided head-on with another vehicle.



For Mr Bentil, the dead have been killed by corrupt leaders: “Money stolen and wasted on judgment debts in Ghana each year can dualise Accra-Kumasi road. Those who died on that road were killed by corrupt leaders!” he lashed out.

His call for the reconstruction of the road from a one-lane road to a two-lane road has been backed by experts who say that dualised roads lead to a drastic reduction in road accidents, especially head on collisions.



Judgment debts, which usually come about as a result of the cancellation of contracts by government it had entered into, keep recurring even though they have Governments have repeated made commitments to deal with them.



