Accommodation is the biggest challenge facing Armed Forces – Nitiwul

Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence

Minister-Designate for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, has described the issue of accommodation as one of the biggest challenges facing the Ghana armed forces.

Speaking before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, February 11, 2021, Dominic Nitiwul stated that the ministry is taking steps to fix the challenge.



He noted that it is the vision of the ministry for all members of the Armed Forces to be accommodated in the barracks and not in rented apartments outside the barracks.



“Accommodation is one of the biggest challenges members of the armed forces face and we are taking steps to fix it. My vision is for all members of the armed forces to be in the barracks, and not in a rented apartment or even your house outside the barracks,” Minister-Designate for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul told the appointment committee.



Dominic Nitiwul also called for the need to modernise the armed forces, in terms of weaponry and technology.

According to him, there is a need to leverage technology to augment the work of the armed forces.



The Appointments Committee in Parliament on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, commenced the vetting of ministerial nominees for appointments in the second term of the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Member of Parliament for Assin South and Member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, John Ntim Fordjour, says the Committee has put in place adequate measures to prevent the committee as well as the nominees from contracting the deadly coronavirus during vetting.



