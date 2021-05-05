Account for GH¢54m used for coronavirus free meals - Ako Gunn to Govt

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

A communications Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Ako Gunn has challenged the NPP-Government to account for monies used for meals for the deprived and vulnerable during the lockdown period in 2020.

He also challenged the government to account for GH¢54,000,000 used to feed people in Accra and Kumasi for only two weeks.



On Saturday, March 28, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced a lockdown on the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area from 01:00 (local time) on Monday, March 30, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.



As part of measures to support the less privileged and the vulnerable, it ordered free hot meals for vulnerable people living in both regions.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Ako Gunn said the government was using Covid-19 to steal the country’s money.



He was reacting to the fact that some NPP Communicators are attributing the current hardship in the country to the covid-19 pandemic after the ‘Fixthecountry’ Campaign was started by a section of the public.

“We stayed home for two weeks and you told us you spent GHC54,000,000 on food and we cannot see those who were given the contracts. The lockdown was in Accra and Kumasi. Out of these two weeks, who was given the contracts. The Former President, John Mahama shared un-cooked food nicely packaged. The NPP-Government should come and show us those who were in charge of cooking for which area, whether lapaz, Adabraka or Shukura. You cannot come and tell me that you have spent such an amount cooking for the people of Ghana. Who will believe this?,” he stated.



He added that, “We have used Covid as a smokescreen and we are using it to steal from the country.”



Ako Gunn recounted how Togo sent mobile money to citizens of the country instead of sharing cooked meals for them during the lockdown.



He also challenged the NPP-Government to publish list of those the government claim it supported to do business during the pandemic.



“They should not use the Covid-19 issue as a barometer to measure their failure. Even the vaccine was given to us for free so where is the debt coming from,” he said.