Accra: 5 cops busted for extorting GH¢40,000

Five police officers have been arrested for extortion

The Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested five police officers for allegedly extorting money from two persons in separate events.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge on Wednesday, 26 May 2021.



A report was filed at the Kaneshie Police Station to the effect that around 2 am, the complainant was aboard an Uber vehicle from Madina to Airport, when about five police officers who were armed and aboard an Operation Calm Life police vehicle, intercepted the Uber vehicle on the UPSA road.



“The officers accused him of being a fraudster and arrested him, asking the Uber vehicle to go.



“He reported that the police officers forced him to transfer an amount of GHS 20,000 into a mobile money account and abandoned him to his fate.”



A similar report was made at the Achimota police station by a complainant who said at 11:23 PM on the same day, he was driving an unregistered Mercedes Benz when he was stopped by three policemen at Haatso, off the Atomic-Madina road.



“According to the complainant, the policemen searched his car, after which he was arrested on grounds of being a cyber-fraudster”.

“He was then escorted to Silver Star Towers at Airport and forced to withdraw a sum of GH¢20,000 from his ATM for them.”



The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.



The police has assured the public that the command will provide further updates on the matter in due time.



“The command has begun a serious investigation into the case, and further updates would be communicated in due time.”



“The command will not shield any officer who hides in the uniform to perpetrate crimes against members of the community.”