Accra Business School graduates 182 students

Officials of Accra Business School with the graduands

A total of 182 graduands have been awarded with various diplomas and degrees by the Accra Business School (ABS) at its 9th congregation ceremony.

The 9th congregation themed: "Designing the Future" saw 140 students awarded Master of Business Administration (MBA), 12 students graduated with a BSC. Business Administration and Global Leadership, 28 students with a UK Level 6 and 7 Extended Diploma in Strategic Management with two other students awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration.



Professor Cedric Bell, President of ABS in his address congratulated graduands on their success and also their sustained commitment to studies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"ABS during these most difficult years has significantly repositioned itself for the future and has better positioned itself in achieving its goal of becoming the leading Business School in Africa.



"Class of 2020 today is another milestone in your life's journey. Today is the start of your future and you can by virtue of your achievement believe, look forward with confidence and assurance to that better future.



"At ABS, our educational philosophy is to deliver the next generation of African leaders who will be job creators rather than job seekers," he said.



Dr. Benard Okoe Boye, Deputy Minister of Health, delivering the keynote address said the current circumstances has thought us the need to be innovative to be able to adapt to the changing environment.

He said designing a better future was largely dependent on how we leverage on the judicious use of our unprecedented resources at our disposal.



Dr. Okoe Boye who also graduated with an MBA urged his fellow graduands to think broadly and explore the opportunities in their various endeavours and also apply themselves to an endless quest for progress.



Professor Kwame Boasiako Omane-Antwi, Chairman for Court of Governors for ABS in his remarks said the school had perfected the concept of education by these three trade secrets- providing relevant and engaging education, building resilience, and developing good citizens.



"With these trade secrets of ABS, I can confidently say with my chest out that graduands are well prepared for the future of work and are poised to go out there to influence the development and design the future".



Dr. Okoe Boye received the Best student award in the Strategic Human Resource Management subject while Priscilla Essien was adjudged the overall best student of MBA Class of 2020.



Emmanuel Frimpong received the Best Student Award in BSC. Business Administration and Global Leadership.