Accra Digital Center CEO wonders why Africa is underdeveloped

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Digital Centre

Chief Executive Officer for the Accra Digital Center Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has expressed worry over the vast difference that exists between the Western World and Africa.

Most countries in the Western World are developed in every aspect of their economies although they do not have the natural resources some African countries can boast of.



In a post he shared on Facebook, the Chief Executive Officer who is expected to be part of the change to ensure that Ghana as part of Africa also sees a facelift and development said he wonders why the Western World is more developed than Africa.

His post said “My brother Mmebusem Wofa Yaw Mekoe has been posting these pictures of cities around the world and I’m asking myself why the big difference between Africa and the rest of the world. It’s as if we are not human beings like the rest. Too much difference in development”.



Reactions to his post pointed to the fact that commonsense is missing in the leadership of most African countries. Many Ghanaians believe that leaders on the African Continent are selfish and manipulative and will do all within their means to satisfy their personal interest than that of the masses.