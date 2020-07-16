General News

Accra Girls: Seven students who tested positive for coronavirus recover

Students at the Accra Girls SHS

Seven students of the Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) who tested positive for the novel COVID-19 disease would be released from quarantine today.

The seven, according to the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education were the first batch of students to have tested positive for the disease.



“The first seven students who tested positive for the disease have now recovered and they will be brought back to the school today…,” she told Angel FM reported Agya Paul in an interview.



Madam Ankra also said that the students would be observed for sometime before they are allowed to mingle with the rest of the students.



“We have dedicated a location in the school as isolation centre where they will be kept and observed for sometime before they are allowed to mingle with the rest of the students…,” she said.



The Accra Girls SHS was among the first SHSs in the country to have reported of confirmed cases of the disease.

Following reports that some students and teachers of the school have tested positive for the disease, parents stormed the school agitating for the release of their wards.



Others also called for the closure of all re-opened schools as according to them, the disease is fast spreading among the students; but the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have disagreed.



But the Greater Accra Regional Director of GES, has appealed for calm as according to her, the management of the school and the Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to ensure that the school becomes safe.



These steps have included the fumigation of the institution by the Zoomlion Ghana Limited which has been fumigating and disinfecting institutions during this COVID-19 period.





