Accra: Help needed to find family of accident victim with serious head injury

Frederick Koranteng was involved in an accident

The Management and Staff of Ridge Hospital have issued an alert to locate the family of a man whose private car was involved in an accident.

With a passport found in his car bearing the name Frederick Koranteng, the hospital is hoping his family will hear about the accident and come to his aid as the hospital does what is best for him.



The victim said to be in his very early 30s sustained serious head injuries that has rendered him unable to speak at the moment, according to information coming in.

It is expected that his parents, other family and loved ones will attend to him as soon as possible at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge.