Accra Institute of Technology celebrates 19th graduation ceremony and academic achievements

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), a leading technology-focused private university, celebrated another milestone as it graduated a new cohort of PhD recipients during its 19th Graduation Ceremony, held at the PIWC Hall, ATTC, Kokomlemle, Accra.

In a statement released by the University, this accomplishment not only marks a significant moment in AIT's history but also a ground-breaking event in the annals of private university education within the country.



The 19th graduation ceremony also witnessed the graduation of over 300 Bachelor's degree holders and 14 Master's degree recipients. Over 1,500 students in various academic programs were also matriculated into the University.



Emeritus Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah, the Acting Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees, addressed the congregation and expressed his excitement about the University's growth.



He commended the high academic standards this relatively young institution achieved, particularly in producing numerous high-quality PhD graduates.



He congratulated all the graduates, urging them to go out into the world and make a difference.

Professor Clement Dzidonu, the President of AIT, outlined the University's unwavering commitment to maintaining high academic standards and conducting cutting-edge research to impact the world positively.



He mentioned that AIT now operates the AIT Smart School Academy, which provides training for pupils at the basic level. He advised the graduates to leverage technology to enhance their skills and abilities, emphasizing the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming the world.



Prof. Dzidonu suggested that, in the era of AI, "The more you know, the less you know – The more you do, the more you can do."



He expressed gratitude to all parents and guardians who supported the graduates in achieving this remarkable feat.



Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) [www.ait.edu.gh], ranked as the top private University in Ghana by the Ghana Tertiary Awards, is an independent technology-focused university dedicated to academic excellence and cutting-edge scientific and industrial research and R&D work.

For the fourth consecutive year, the university has been honored with the Best Technology University in Ghana Award, a recognition bestowed by the Ghana Tertiary Awards. This achievement follows the Best in Technology-Focused University in Ghana Award from Global Business Insight of the United Kingdom.



AIT is accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to offer both campus-based and open university undergraduate and postgraduate programs.



AIT is affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for campus-based undergraduate programs in engineering, computer science/IT, and business administration, and the Open University of Malaysia for Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs at the Masters and Ph.D. levels.



