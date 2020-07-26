Health News

Accra Metro Lions Club donates to Achimota Hospital, Mile 7 Market

The club donated COVID-19 relief items to the Achimota Hospital and Mile 7 Market traders

Accra Metro Lions Club, a community service-oriented organisation and a subsidiary of the Association of Lions Club, has donated COVID-19 relief items to the Achimota Hospital and Mile 7 Market traders in Accra.

The Club, in collaboration with Maxtachem and Pharmanova, donated gallons of bleach, surface sanitizers, hand sanitizers, surgical nose masks, rubbing alcohol, N95 masks, clinical disinfectants, gallons of liquid soap, and chloroquine.



The gesture is aimed at supporting the Government's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



Speaking to the media, after the donation, Mr Christopher Conduah, the President of the Accra Metro Lions Club, noted that the presentation of the relief items was to compliment the Government’s effort in bringing relief items to hospital facilities in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.



He noted that during this period, hospitals were being stretched; a lot of their consumables and even expenditures had gone up, and there was a need for the private sector to step in, hence the need to support the Government.



Mr Conduah said there was a fact-finding visit to the Hospital and the Authorities of the hospital mentioned their needs in fighting the COVID-19 virus, as such, based on the needs the Club also embarked on a massive mobilization exercise.



He pledged on behalf of the Club to further support the Hospital, adding that “other needs include medical gloves; so this is not the end, we are still mobilizing”.

Mr Francis Dotodzi, the Director of the Accra Metro Lions Club, also encouraged the public to sanitize their hands regularly, properly wear their nose masks, and to observe social distancing as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.



He cautioned that people put on face shields without the nose mask; saying, "the face shield alone does not guarantee protection and so is appropriate to wear the face shield together with the nose masks".



Dr Salamatu Attah Nantogma, Acting Medical Superintendent of the Achimota Hospital, who received the donation on behalf of the Hospital, expressed gratitude to the Club for the kind gesture, declaring that this will help protect its staff.



“We cannot overemphasize the importance of these items during this time of COVID-19 and the fact that this will go a long way to help us in our cure of patients and to ensure that the staff are safe”, she added.



Dr Nantogma urged the public to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols; by washing hands under running water, observing social distancing, the wearing of nose masks and avoiding handshakes.



In another development, Members of the Accra Metro Lions Club also donated to the Mile 7 Market, items included two veronica buckets with stands, gallons of liquid soap, sanitizers, and nose masks.

The Accra Metro Lions Club is a part of Lions Clubs International, a network of volunteers who work together to answer the needs of local communities and the world every day because they share a core belief - to serve their community.



The Association of Lions Club is the largest service club in the world.



More than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe.



Lions are focused on supporting vision, youth, diabetes, the environment, childhood cancer, hunger, humanitarian and disaster relief, to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.

