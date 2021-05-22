Accra Ridge Church Women’s Fellowship supports Pearl Safe Haven

Pearl Safe Haven supports female survivors of gender-based violence

The Women’s Fellowship of the Accra Ridge Church has extended a hand to the Pearl Safe Haven in a presentation at the church’s premises on Thursday, May 20.

The items included bags of Rice, Sugar, gallons of detergents and cooking oil, packs of Ideal Milk, cartons of Milo, canned tomatoes, canned fish, teabags and toiletries.



The President of the Women’s Fellowship Ms Peace Akwei-Brock said the donation forms part of the Women’s Fellowship’s Week celebration.



She stated “This is just our widow’s mite, it will definitely not be the end. God willing, we will continue to support you for your laudable effort.”



The co-founder and Director of The Pearl Safe Haven, Mrs Isobel Afful-Mensah expressed profuse thanks to the Women’s Group for the kind gesture.

“In fact, we are indeed grateful for this gesture. It will definitely go a long way in supporting our cause. You are the first Women’s Church group to reach out to us by way of support. We are grateful,” said Mrs Afful-Mensah.



Pearl Safe Haven is an NGO that provides a safe place where women and children who have suffered abuse are supported to rebuild their lives and fulfil their potential in society.



They provide temporary housing and support services to female survivors of gender-based violence.