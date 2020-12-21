Accra Rotary Club-Labone to renovate Nsawam Hospital Children’s ward

Rotary Club of Accra-Labone at the launch of the anniversary

The Rotary Club of Accra-Labone as part of its 20th-anniversary activities will in 2021 refurbish phase two of the Children’s ward of Nsawam Government Hospital to help improve health delivery in the community.

The project valued at GH¢ 55,000 would focus on replacing maternal beds and sheets, installation of air-conditioners, general works, and the provision of basic hospital equipment.



The Club would also supervise the construction of a groundwater based piped water system at Dokrochiwa in the Ayensuano District in the Eastern region funded by the Rotary International USAID Water and Sanitation project at a cost of GH¢591,569 cedis.



The Club in collaboration with a private partner would construct a borehole for the Alavanyo residents in the Ga West Municipal Assembly.



Mr Jerry Otchi, the Chairman of the 20th-anniversary Planning Committee announced this in Accra at the weekend during the launch of the activities for the celebration of the anniversary.



The anniversary is on the theme: “ Two Decades of Service above Self: Rotary Opens Opportunities”.



Other programmes earmarked for the anniversary include PAG Ralph memorial public lecture, trip-cruise on Dodi Princess, beach fiesta, video documentary, fundraising event, and dinner dance.

Mr Otchi, who was a Past President of the Club said the Club over the years had impacted positively to society through its Service Projects Initiatives and would continue with the initiative to complement the government’s socio-economic projects.



Mr Carlis Arko, Past President of the Club, touching on its achievements, said the Club since its Charter in 2001, undertook some service projects in the area of maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, water and sanitation, disease prevention and treatment and Polio Immunization.



He said other projects of the Club included the refurbishment and furnishing of House of Refuge in Abofu-Achimota with partner Club from the United States and Canada, donation of audiovisual equipment to “Reach for Recovery Ghana” to support breast cancer awareness, and the construction of a well for Okineman, near Kwabenya and health screening in some communities in the country.



Mr Lamtiig Apanga, a Past President of the Club who spearheaded the fundraising session pledged an amount of GH¢ 500 to support the Club’s developmental projects and encouraged other Rotarians to follow suit.



The pledge yielded a total amount of GH¢ 7,100.



Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million population that ensures that the citizenry unite and take action to create a lasting change across the globe and in communities.