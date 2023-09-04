Accra-Tema Motorway users to experience traffic diversions - Ministry of Roads and Highways

The ongoing works on the Accra-Tema Motorway

Road users on the Accra-Tema Motorway will experience interruptions and a diversion in their usual routes, a statement by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, has said.

According to the release, this has become necessary because of ongoing construction works across portions of the road.



The release said that the traffic diversion is to make way for the completion of work on a flyover that cuts through the main Accra-Tema Motorway.



“The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads wishes to announce to the public that owing to the construction of the bridge over the motorway to connect Flowerpot to East Legon as part of the Flowerpot Interchange project, traffic diversions are being implemented on the Accra-Tema Motorway around the construction zone.



“Motorists are advised to exercise caution and drive at the posted speed limit and adhere to the traffic management signs provided during this period. 6 no. height restriction gantries (4.5 metres) will be positioned at different locations across the Accra - Tema Motorway prior to reaching the construction zone,” the statement said.



The statement, signed by the Director of Urban Roads, J. O. Amoo Gottfried, while apologizing for the inconvenience, also indicated the kinds of restrictions that will be effected on the stretch, including the types of cars that can or cannot use the road.

“Vehicles exceeding 4.5 metres in height will be redirected to exit the stretch through the designated route. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding throughout this construction period as we strive towards meeting the scheduled completion date. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused during the construction process,” the statement added.











AE/AW