Accra-Tema highway tollbooth claims 12 lives in 2 years

Tema Motorway Tollbooth Tema Tollbooth | File photo

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

In a concerning trend, the Tema tollbooth situated on the Accra-Tema motorway in the Greater Accra Region has experienced a regrettable number of fatalities.

From November 11, 2021, to June 26, 2023, a total of 12 lives have been lost at this location.

Mr Paul Bruce Amoah who leads the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, attributes these tragic incidents to the poor visibility along that particular section of the road.

Mr Amoah highlights the lack of proper lighting in the tollbooth area as a significant contributing factor.

The absence of sufficient illumination compounds the hazards already present, leading to devastating accidents and the loss of innocent lives.

