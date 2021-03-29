Accra Uber driver loses car after passenger dazed him with Don Simon

The driver and the passenger set off from Osu in Accra to the Virgin City Drinking Spot at Achimota

An Uber driver whose name is given as Joseph Aryee has lost his vehicle after he was intoxicated by a passenger he picked on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, who made this known said Mr Aryee reported the incident on Saturday, March 27, 2021.



She said the driver and the passenger set off from Osu in Accra to the Virgin City Drinking Spot at Achimota Mile 7.



However, while they were journeying to their destination, the passenger asked that they stop so he could get noodles so while waiting, the passenger gave the driver Don Simon so he could be sipping while he waits for his noodle.

The driver said after some minutes of sipping, he fell unconscious and slept off only to get conscious after some hours to find himself at the drinking spot they were going to without his car and his ignition key.



However, the passenger was nowhere to be found.