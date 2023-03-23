Accra West Grand of KSJI presents 3 bedroom apartment to St. Paul Catholic Seminary

KSJI has presented a three-bedroom to St. Paul Catholic Seminary

Source: Fredrick Mensah, Contributor

The leadership of the Accra West Grand Commandery of Knight of St John International (KSJI) has presented a three-bedroom self-contained semi-detached bungalow for the formators of St. Paul Catholic Seminary, Sowutuom.

According to the Grand President, the noble society of KSJI, has worked tirelessly for the last six years to make the dream a reality.



He recounted that, the dream of undertaking the building project was nurtured from one of the action points from the society's 2nd Biennial Grand Convention in the year 2017.



"The referenced action point was for the Order to support the missionary works of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra by contributing in cash and in-kind towards the formation of priests and religious in fulfilment of one of the cardinal pillars of the Order of Knights of St. John International i.e. Charity Works.



"Though charity donations to the Seminary had been a regular feature of the Grand's activities, the Joint Grand Board after the 2017 Convention conceived the idea to offer a more impactful and visible charity. Thus, in consultation with the Very Rev. Fr. Francis Arthur, the Rector then, and the Authorities of the St. Paul Catholic Seminary, elected to construct and donate to the Seminary, a furnished three-bedroom self-contained semi-detached bungalow to house some of the Seminary's Formators," Brig. Gen. Edward Kofi Dabi, the Grand President said at the handing over ceremony in Accra.



He added, the project first saw its first fundraising activity at a dinner dance event on Friday, 22nd June, 2018 under the then leadership of the Grand President Brig. Gen. Sir Vincent Dela Selormey and Noble Sister Petrina Afi Coker.

"On the feast day of our patron saint, St. John the Baptist, on 24th June, 2018, a sod-cutting ceremony was held at the project site, and work commenced, immediately, thereafter. Work was progressing steadily when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, and stalled our efforts. However, with the inspiration that "No challenge is too big for a Knight or Lady", the Grand persevered to successfully complete this phase of the project to the glory of God.



"Approximately, an amount of GH¢500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis) was spent on the project. This includes the foundation to floor level works for a second semi-detached unit, which will be phase two of the project in the near future," Brig. Gen. Edward Kofi Dabi stressed.



He then expressed his sincere gratitude to Brig. Gen. Sir Vincent Dela Selormey, in whose term the project commenced. Also, the project committee, led by the Convenor, the indefatigable Col. Eben-Kay Hodo, the architects, the builders, and the workers all made this happen.



The handing over ceremony was witnessed by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie Cssp; Rector of the St. Paul Catholic Seminary, Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Okine-Quartey; Spiritual Director, Accra West Grand, KSJI, Very Rev. Fr. Col. Benjamin Ohene; Grand Respected President, Accra West Grand Ladies' Auxiliary, Noble Sister Petrina Afi Coker; Grand Officers of Accra West Grand Commandery and Ladies' Auxiliary; Worthy & Respected Presidents of local Commanderies and Ladies' Auxiliaries of Accra West Grand; Management, Staff and Stakeholders of St. Paul Catholic Seminary, Sowutuom; Brothers and Sisters of KSJI; and other guests.