Regional News

Accra Zabarma Chief meets Chief of Songhai Empire in Ghana

The meeting was aimed at tackling education, youth empowerment of the Niger and Mali in the diaspora

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko has met with the Paramount Chief of Songhai Empire, Sarki Amadu Fatahi Alhassan to familiarize with each other to straighten the relationship between the two tribes.

The meeting between the two Chiefs was aimed at tackling education, youth empowerment of the Niger and Mali in the diaspora as well to share business ideas.



The two Great Chiefs expressed their gratitude to Alhaji Habibu Dramani, a businessman, Peace Ambassador and an opinion leader within the Zabarma and Songai Communities in Ghana.



The two Chiefs revealed that Alhaji Habibu Dramani is a father who loves peace and the development of Niger and Mali as well as the Muslim communities in Ghana.

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief stated that the people of Zabarma and Songhai Empire are from same source one hence the need to come together to outline measures that will help the two tribes to grow bigger in West Africa and beyond



He added that as a Chief of Zabarma Communities in the Greater Accra Region, he would ensure that most of the tribes in Ghana will come under one umbrella to fight in the interest of it people.



He further expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana for its effort to protect all the tribes in Ghana and making Ghana a safe place for all to live in.

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.